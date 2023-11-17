Falimy review: This Basil Joseph starrer is a funny, organic entertainer

In an extremely short exchange between an old man and his grandson – one trying to escape the exasperated-looking other at a railway station – you get a taste of what awaits you in Falimy, a film cutely spelled wrong after the old man’s habit of mispronouncing English words. You are drawn into the passenger side of the rickshaw that grandpa and grandson take home, meeting the other members of the family along the way. There they all are – actors Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Manju Pillai, and the two less familiar faces of Sandeep Pradeep and Meenaraj Palluruthy – embracing you into their world in this adorable film that is as organic as it is funny.

Nithish Sahadev makes a helluva debut, directing the film he has co-written with Sanjo Joseph. He has picked some of the most reliable actors in Malayalam and then a bunch more to fit into a lower-middle-class setting in Thiruvananthapuram. Nithish chooses to begin the story on a day when old Janardhanan, 82 years old with a skill for creating wired objects, decides to travel to Varanasi all on his own because his family just won’t take him. This is not the first time he does this, and it is the younger grandson, a typical modern-day hipster, who catches grandpa in the act.

Apt that the film begins with a journey, given that’s where it leads – a trip to Varanasi that the family takes and the many misadventures along the way. In a tightened script, there is no fanfare in introducing them all – the dubbing artist brother Anoop (Basil), the mother working at a printing press (Manju, deglammed again after Home), and the homebound dad who sits all day with the TV remote (Jagadish). The situation is made clear with admirably minimal scripting. No padded lines to give the background, only an evening’s exchange at home between parents and sons, brother and brother.

