Kaathal: Jeo Baby’s Mammootty-Jyothika starrer is a brave story of human reconciliations

Courtroom scenes are the strength of Kaathal, where many references are made to the dichotomous realities of gay individuals stuck in heterosexual marriages for social acceptance. In a particular sequence, when Mathew’s lawyer (a brilliant, striking Chinu Chandini) cites how he is a well-loved, respectable man, and asks Omana whether he has ever behaved violently, her counsel (Muthumani) asks, “Do you mean to say gay men are incapable of respect and compassion?” This and many other exchanges like this make a pointed commentary on social and systemic misconceptions about queer lives, also underlining the Supreme Court’s observation in the recent marriage equality hearings that queerness is not an urban, elitist issue. Actors Chinnu Chandini and Muthumani hold these scenes up in all their gravitas with natural, assertive performances.

But the heart of Kaathal, undoubtedly, is the journey of Mathew and Omana, and the heartbreaking dignity with which they help each other out of their predicaments. In a pivotal moment in the film, reminiscent of the 2022 Arabic language drama The Blue Caftan directed by Maryam Touzani where an ailing wife holds her homosexual husband to her chest, assuring him that love is strength and not sin, Omana asks Mathew to lie next to her for one more night before she moves out. She is unfazed by the coercions of her family and society in her decision to divorce Mathew. But even as she makes the most tumultuous choice of her life, she is tender, summoning all her love for Mathew as she frees him from himself more than anyone else.

For a viewer of today’s times, especially a woman, Omana’s contained chaos does raise the question of whether women must always shroud their frustrations in acceptable dignity for the sake of others. But Jyothika manoeuvres Omana’s quiet turbulence with such vulnerable grace that she transforms a tale of separation into a love story that even long-standing, functional couples can sometimes only aspire to have.

Mammootty, whose production company has also bankrolled the film, though detached in his performance in the first half, comes into his element in scenes where he opens up to Omana, his daughter, and his father. By the time the film ends, his performance reiterates that cinema must be watched with the heart, for emotions are the truest paths to understanding the self. The megastar also deserves a word of appreciation for headlining and backing a film like Kaathal, which many may consider a financial and thematic gamble.

Another important yet lesser-explored character in the film is that of Thankan, a conflicted and lonely man played by Jisshu Sengupta. Thankan brings out the inevitable human helplessness of having to fit into the mandates of a rather unforgiving society. Anagha Ravi as Femi, Mathew and Omana’s daughter, is memorable, and so is the supporting cast, including Joji John as Tommy, Mathew’s brother-in-law, and the endearing older actor who plays Mathew's father.