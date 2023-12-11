Harihar Nagar to Falimy: How Jagadish the comedian transitioned into a character actor

Chandran’s face reflects boredom, fatigue, and disappointment. It’s there in his gait, the way he plops down on a chair, or in how he looks through the members of his own family. One gets the feeling that Chandran has stopped living and is merely existing. Most days he tries to while away his time, drinking and doing little else in his run-down printing press. He knows that his wife is moving heaven and earth to run the household, and that his eldest son resents him, but Chandran is too immersed in his misery to register the unhappy faces around him.

In Malayalam film Falimy, Jagadish imbibes Chandran’s desolation with such a studied flair that it’s easy to ignore him, like how we might overlook someone like that in our own families. There is an ease with which he carries Chandran on screen, but you know that it also comes from a space of unlearning. Nearly a few decades ago, the same actor, the pro that he is at the oddball act, would have aced the character of his on-screen younger son. But at the age of 68, though it took a while, Jagadish has seamlessly made that transition from a comedian to a character actor.

Finding his niche

Jagadish, who debuted as a loud and comical cabaret announcer in My Dear Kuttichathan (1984), had to take the long route to find his niche as an actor. Though he is attributed as a story writer in the riotous comedies Mutharamkunnu P.O, Akkare Ninnoru Maran (1985), and the iconic oddball comic caper, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu (1986), it took a while for the actor to be taken seriously. Thankfully the timing turned out to be right, as a fresh, energetic, irreverent brand of comedy was well on its way to taking over Malayalam cinema. Priyadarshan’s Poochakkoru Mookkuthi (1984), a spectacular comedy of errors had just landed, where each piece of comedy was a keepsake and Jagadish was an actor born for the genre.

Not surprisingly, one of his first notable appearances (though a cameo) was in Priyadarshan’s social satire Vellanakalude Naadu (1988), wherehe plays Kumaran, one of the labourers employed by the film’s protagonist Pavithran Nair (Mohanlal). Kumaran was one of the earliest hints of the actor’s ability to readily play an everyday man, grazing it with a touch of clownish humour. He followed it up with Palunni in Sangham (1988), the goofball of the pack. In retrospect, the actor did a more nuanced version of the same character as the iconic Mayankutty in Godfather (1991) years later.