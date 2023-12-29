An actor who treated everyone equitably: Tirupur Subramaniam remembers Vijayakant

On December 28, Tamil Nadu woke up to the tragic news of ‘Captain’ Vijayakant’s passing . The late actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) chief died at the age of 71 from a prolonged pulmonary illness. He had also contracted COVID-19 and was on ventilator support from Wednesday. Ever since the news of his death came out, condolences have poured in from everyone from film personalities and politicians to the public who loved him. Earlier on Thursday, 10 am shows in all theatres across Tamil Nadu were cancelled as a mark of respect. Film shootings have also been put on hold in order to allow industry personalities to pay their last respects to Vijayakant, who had from 2000 to 2006, served as the president of the South Indian Cine Artistes’ Association, more commonly known as the Nadigar Sangam.

TNM caught up with the president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, Tirupur Subramaniam, to look back on Vijayakant’s illustrious career as an actor.

What did Vijayakant mean to Tamil cinema?

Vijayakant and I entered Tamil cinema around the same period – between 1978 and 1980. From the beginning, he treated everyone equitably. Whatever food was served to the hero, he insisted that the same must be served even to the lightman. Similarly, a theatre owner or a distributor could meet and speak to him with ease. He was respectful towards everyone.