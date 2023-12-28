‘A revolutionary artist’: Condolences pour in for actor, DMDK leader Vijayakant

Condolences poured in for actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Chief Vijayakant after he on Thursday, December 28, due to prolonged pulmonary illnesses. The Tamil actor, aged 71, was admitted to the MIOT hospital in Chennai on December 26 where he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on ventilator support. But, he passed away due to pneumonia and his in Koyambedu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a press statement, called him a person of good heart and said that his funeral will be provided with full state honours.
Calling Vijayakant a ‘close friend’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti.”
Read:
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan expressed his condolences saying that Vijayakant expressed humanity in all his actions. He further said that Vijayakant’s ‘fearless courage’ was his hallmark. “Vijayakanth, a revolutionary artist who made his mark in both the fields of cinema and politics, will remain forever in our memories. I offer my heartfelt condolences to all his family, cadres and fans who are grieving his loss,” he said.
Former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved Premalatha Vijayakant, who is also DMDK General Secretary, her family and the party cadre.
Veteran director Bharathiraja, actors Vikram and Sriya also expressed their condolences.
Watch: Actor and DMDK chief Vijayakant passes away