‘A revolutionary artist’: Condolences pour in for actor, DMDK leader Vijayakant

Condolences poured in for actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Chief Vijayakant after he passed away on Thursday, December 28, due to prolonged pulmonary illnesses. The Tamil actor, aged 71, was admitted to the MIOT hospital in Chennai on December 26 where he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on ventilator support. But, he passed away due to pneumonia and his mortal remains was moved to DMDK party’s headwaters in Koyambedu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a press statement, called him a person of good heart and said that his funeral will be provided with full state honours.

Calling Vijayakant a ‘close friend’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti.”