Rajinikanth’s cigarette and the start of Vijayakant’s DMDK

Soon after this, PMK created a controversy over Rajini’s antics with beedi in the film Baba, which told the story of an atheist named Baba who smokes and drinks extensively, even though he was considered a reincarnation of an ancient priest who lived in the Himalayas. Rajini had acted in Baba, a 2002 box office failure, after a brief hiatus of 3.5 years.

Citing the smoking scenes in the film, PMK workers ransacked theatres screening Baba, even stopping it from being shown in certain parts of the state. Ramadoss also criticised Rajini for encouraging the youth to take up smoking and called it “irresponsible.” Clashes erupted between Rajini fans and PMK supporters, and the superstar threatened to take legal action against PMK.

PMK’s violent behaviour was also opposed by the film industry at large, and they soon turned against the party. It was during this period that Vijayakant served as the president of the South Indian Film Artistes' Association. So Ramadoss, who had the impression that Vijayakant was behind the film industry’s opposition to his party, developed a bitterness towards Vijayakant.

How Rajini set the stage for Vijayakant

The issue between PMK and Rajinikanth extended till the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Ahead of the elections, PMK founder Ramadoss made derogatory comments about Rajini, following which a fresh batch of clashes erupted between the party and the actor. At that point, Rajini had hinted that Baba could be his last film and he might enter politics, but had not made any formal announcement.

In the wake of Ramadoss’ comments about Rajini, the superstar’s fans started opposing PMK with a black flag protest in Madurai. Soon after this, the actor himself vouched to bring down PMK in the 2004 elections. In a press conference, he called Ramadoss “the king of violence” and said that his fans would campaign against the PMK in all the six seats the party contested in.

But PMK ended up winning in all the six constituencies and it came as a huge hit to Rajinikanth’s political ambitions, following which he abandoned his plans to enter politics. This created the perfect political opportunity for actor Vijayakant.

Showdown between PMK and Vijayakant

By 2004, Vijayakant had announced his political ambitions multiple times. But he was not approached by either Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), both parties Vijayakant had expressly admired. He decided to test the political waters that year at a public meeting held by his fan clubs at Kallakurichi – a town in the Vanniyar heartland, represented by PMK.

At the meeting, Vijayakant reportedly made a comment about how Union Ministers are behind portfolios that would fetch them the most income, and took a jibe at Ministers who are ‘selected’ without being elected by the people. This was considered a potshot at Anbumani Ramadoss, son of Ramadoss, who had assumed charge as the Union Health Minister.

Soon after this, the wrath of the PMK cadre descended upon Vijayakant, with them burning effigies of the actor and attacking Vijayakant fan club members. They also prevented the screening of Vijayakant’s Gajendra (2004) and asked people to boycott the film . PMK essentially followed the same modus operandi they employed during the Baba controversy.

Vijayakant, however, was cautious about the steps he was taking. “I am treading cautiously. I do not want to make a mistake and fail. If I take a step and have a fall and ‘hurt’ myself then no one will bother about me. Even the media will not be interested in me after that,” he said . He added that he would start a political party after consulting with his fans, but not at this point.

To a comment by Ramadoss that Vijayakant was a “half-baked” person with no political knowledge, the actor said he had been politically active since he was 12 years old and that he was a participant in Tamil Nadu’s anti-Hindi agitation.

Vijayakant’s wife Premalatha had once told TNM that the DMDK was born because of PMK. “The PMK held protests across the state in 2004 and attacked our fans. They were upset over a statement Captain gave outside director Murugadoss’ wedding venue. Their attacks spiralled out of control, but our fans hit back with vengeance. The fighting stopped only after Karunanidhi intervened. But when that incident happened, the fans were agitated and told us that we need to form a political party to counter political attacks,” she said.

DMDK is formed

On September 14, 2005, amid a massive rally at Thoppur of Madurai of the members of his fans’ association, Vijayakant announced that he was starting the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) by converting his fan clubs. The party’s ideology was a mix of nationalism with Dravidianism.

Speaking about including ‘Desiya’ (meaning National) along with Dravidam, he said , “Many people think that Dravida Nadu includes only Tamils. But people speaking the four southern languages constitute Dravida Nadu. Since we want Dravida Nadu to be part of the Indian Union, we have included the word ‘Desiya’ in the party's name. It is imperative that India should be united.”

The actor-turned-politician, who came to be fondly referred to as ‘Karuppu MGR’ (Dark MGR) and ‘Puratchi Kalaignar’ (revolutionary intellectual), also announced that his party was depending on the support of women voters. His wife Premalatha also played an active role in the party.

Victory in Assembly polls

After taking a decisive plunge into electoral politics, Vijayakant soon emerged as a third force against the Dravidian stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. Within eight months of floating the political party, DMDK contested independently in all 234 constituencies in the state during the 2006 Assembly elections, and secured a whopping 8.45% of vote share. This created a dent in DMK’s landslide victory that year.

Vijayakant, however, was the only DMDK leader who actually won the election. He secured the Vriddhachalam constituency, which was a PMK stronghold until then.

The actor expressed happiness that DMDK made such an impact the very first time they contested elections, and announced that he would soon transform the party into a political force. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, DMDK’s vote share increased to 10%.

DMDK then tied up with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and won 29 seats in the 2011 state elections to become the second largest party in the Assembly. This up-and-coming party had defeated DMK, a feat that had not happened in decades. So 2011 saw AIADMK as ruling party and Vijayakant as the Leader of Opposition.

The infamous Assembly fight between ‘Captain’ and JJ