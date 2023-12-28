Vijayakanth’s mortal remains to be kept in state at DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu

The mortal remains of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and veteran actor Vijayakant will be moved to the party headquarters at Koyambedu of Chennai, on Thursday, December 28, for the public to pay their respects. His last rites are scheduled to be conducted on Friday. The leader on the morning of Thursday at MIOT International Hospital, where he was admitted since December 26. On Thursday, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on ventilator support.
“Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023,” a bulletin from the hospital read. Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital on November 18 and was under treatment for a pulmonary condition till December 11.
This is the second time that Vijayakant was infected with the coronavirus. In September 2020, both Vijayakant and his wife Premalatha had tested positive for the virus and were admitted at the hospital. The actor-turned-politician’s health has been of concern for the past several years due to his kidney and liver-related comorbidities. Vijayakant had not been attending public meetings lately and was last seen on December 18 at the DMDK’s 18th executive and general council meeting held at a private hall in Thiruverkadu, where his wife Premalatha was elected as the party’s General Secretary.
Vijayakanth was the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.
Read:
Also Read: