Vijayakanth’s mortal remains to be kept in state at DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu

The mortal remains of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and veteran actor Vijayakant will be moved to the party headquarters at Koyambedu of Chennai, on Thursday, December 28, for the public to pay their respects. His last rites are scheduled to be conducted on Friday. The leader passed away on the morning of Thursday at MIOT International Hospital, where he was admitted since December 26. On Thursday, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on ventilator support.

“Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023,” a bulletin from the hospital read. Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital on November 18 and was under treatment for a pulmonary condition till December 11.