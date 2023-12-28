Vijayakant’s film journey: How Captain managed to hold his ground

Chinna Gounder saw Vijayakant playing a distinctly different role from his usual action flicks. The ‘bambaram’ scene in which he lets loose a spinning top on the heroine Sukanya’s navel was the heights of erotica in Kollywood (we didn’t need Fifty Shades of Grey to think of ideas like this!) and it completed a 100 days in theatres.

Vijayakant’s career graph saw many hits in the ‘90s and even into the new millennium, films like Vanathai Pola, Vallarasu, and Simmasanam did well. However, after the success of Ramanaa, he made one dud after another. The audience had moved on to greater expectations and the style of filmmaking was seeing rapid changes in Kollywood. Time and age had caught up with Vijayakant and his later films with their ‘explosive’ and unreal dialogues turned him into the butt of jokes and memes.

Though Vijayakant turned to cinema once again after his political career suffered a slump and to promote his son, he’d already become too stale in the minds of the audience. His nickname, Captain, which used to elicit respect and admiration, became a title to be mocked.

Vijayakant’s journey into filmdom without any industry mentors and at a period when two giants like Kamal and Rajini dominated the screens was nothing short of remarkable. For those who did not watch his best films, he was little more than a joker. But for those who did, it was a sad, poignant lesson on moving with the times. RIP, Captain.

