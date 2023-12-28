‘Captain was second only to MGR, challenged TN’s two-party system’: Ex Min. K Pandia Rajan

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder, Captain Vijaykanth, who passed away on Thursday December 28, was compared with M G Ramachandran, the founder of the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) by a senior leader of the rival party. Speaking to TNM, senior AIADMK leader K Pandia Rajan, better known as ‘Ma Foi’ Pandiarajan after the company he founded, said, “After Puratchi Thalaivar (Revolutionary leader) MG Ramachandran, he has been the only leader from Tamil Nadu who used his fan base to help people, and eventually encouraged them to form booth committees to valourise the party.”

Padiarajan, who entered the TN assembly as a DMDK MLA in 2011 before switching to the AIADMK, recalled that Vijaykanth’s social activism shaped his politics and laid the foundation for his party. “The decision to start DMDK in 2005 was certainly a gamble but it proved favourable to Captain Vijayakant only because of his social activism. He began working for the welfare of people 15 years before he entered politics,” he said

Vijayakant, who passed away at the age of 71 after suffering from prolonged pulmonary illnesses, also tested positive for COVID-19 on December 26, and was placed on ventilator support. He was last spotted in public on December 18 when he chaired the DMDK’s 18th executive and general council meeting held at a private hall in Thiruverkadu. With his health failing, the party’s baton was handed over to his wife Premalatha who was elected as the party’s General Secretary.