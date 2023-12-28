Goodbye, Captain: Actor and DMDK chief Vijayakant passes away

In what remains one of the most iconic scenes in the state assembly, he had a showdown with erstwhile ally and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa over rising bus and milk prices. When Jayalalithaa challenged him to win the Sankarankoil bye-polls, he had directly accused her of rigging the polls.

Vijayakant decided to fight the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a shocker, the party allied with its arch-nemesis, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). By the 2016 Assembly elections, the party’s lustre fizzled out and Vijayakant’s alliance with Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) brought him no seats.

Vijayakant has been in and out of the public eye in recent years. His appearances showed his weakening health.

Vijayakant's wife Premalatha had revealed to TNM in a 2016 interview that Vijayakant had entered politics upon provocation by the PMK and not on account of a thirst for power. The clashes between the members of the PMK and the fans of the actor had forced Vijayakant to counter the attacks, she had said.

Vijayakant, the actor

Vijayakant entered the Tamil film industry in 1979 with the film Inikkum Ilamai. He then had a string of flops until he emerged successful with Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam in 1980 and Sattam Oru Iruttarai in 1981. The Tamil film industry was smitten by the rustic looks and brawn that Vijayakant brought to the screen.

The actor got his first taste of success when he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor-Tamil in 1986 for Amman Kovil Kizhakale, a rural drama with actor Radha.

He earned the moniker ‘Captain’ following the success of his 100th film, Captain Prabhakaran, in 1991. The actor would go on to play his most memorable role in the 1992 film Chinna Gounder, where he played a village chieftain. The film was wildly successful, catapulting Vijayakant to fame among the rural masses.

In 2001, the actor won the Kalaimamani award from the government of Tamil Nadu.



In 2002, the actor went on to win the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for the smash anti-corruption hit Ramanaa. Vijayakant is survived by his wife and two sons. His younger son, Shanmuga Pandian, is also an actor.

