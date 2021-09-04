Tuck Jagadish, Tughlaq Durbar and other films gearing up for OTT release in September

From Vijay Sethupathi and Nani to Taapsee and Tamannaah, the films also boast of a large ensemble cast.

Flix OTT

Although various state governments have permitted cinema halls to reopen, several big-budget projects continue to take the over-the-top (OTT) route. Multiple Telugu and Tamil films are gearing up for direct-OTT-release in the month of September. From Vijay Sethupathi and Nani to Taapsee and Tamannaah, the films also boast of a large ensemble cast.

Here is a list of movies lined up for direct-OTT release this September:

Annabelle Sethupathi (Disney Plus Hotstar): Helmed by filmmaker Deepak Sundarajan, horror comedy film Annabelle Sethupathi features actors Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The ensemble cast also includes actors Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Suresh Menon, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan and Devadarshini among others. The film will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 17.

Watch the trailer of Annabelle Sethupathi here:

Tuck Jagadish (Amazon Prime Video): Actor and producer Nani’s much-awaited Tollywood movie Tuck Jagadish is gearing up for its direct-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Touted to be a rural drama, the cast also includes actors Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Devadarshini, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Daniel Balaji. The film is releasing on OTT following a spate of speculations about its theatrical release. The Shiva Nirvana directorial will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 10, marking the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Watch the trailer of Tuck Jagadish here:

Maestro (Disney Plus Hotstar): Maestro, the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, features actors Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh in the lead. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 17. Maestro is being bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikhitha Reddy. In the Tollywood remake, Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurana’s role, while Nabha Natesh will be seen reprising Radhika Apte’s character. Tabu’s character in the Hindi original will be reprised by Tamannaah in Maestro.

Watch the trailer of Maestro here:

Tughlaq Durbar (Netflix): Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna’s political thriller Tughlaq Durbar is set to stream on Netflix from September 11. Helmed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, the film has Parthiban playing Vijay Sethupathi’s political rival. The cast also includes Naduvulla Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Super Deluxe actor Bagavathi Perumal, Karunakaran, who has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi for Seethakathi, and Manjima Mohan. Fans have been eager to watch Parthiban and Vijay Sethupathi after the duo shared the screen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Watch the trailer of Tughlaq Durbar here:

Dikkilona (Zee5): The makers of Santhanam’s comedy flick Dikkilona have also confirmed OTT release for the film. Written and directed by Karthik Yogi, the cast also includes Yogi Babu, Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala and cricketer Harbhajan Singh in pivotal roles. Produced by KJR Studios, Dikkilona will be streaming on Zee 5 from September 10. Promising that the movie would be a “fun fest”, the makers had revealed earlier that the film has music by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Watch the trailer of Dikkilona here:

Actor and producer Suriya announced earlier that Arisil Moorthy's directorial Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum will also be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in September. However, further details are awaited.

READ: Do not go for OTT release till Oct, Telangana Film Chamber urges producers

ALSO READ: Thalaivi to Annaatthe: List of Tamil films likely to hit theatres in coming months