A cheering crowd, buttery popcorn, long queues to buy tickets, fanfare and applause; any movie buff would recall these cherished memories. Film enthusiasts might also miss cheering for their favourite stars, who set the big screens on fire. Hereâ€™s news for them. With the reopening of theatres across the state of Tamil Nadu following the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several Kollywood films ranging from rom-coms to crime-thrillers, are gearing up for release. We bring to you a list of Tamil films that might opt for theatrical release in the upcoming months.

Thalaivi: Starring Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami in the lead, Thalaivi, the biopic of actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, is set to hit the big screens on September 10, coinciding with Vinayaka Chaturthi. It was the first Tamil movie to announce a theatrical release after theatres reopened in Tamil Nadu on August 23. Thalaivi, which will be released in three languages, was initially slated for release in the month of April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kangana Ranaut will be playing the titular role as late CM Jayalalithaa, while Arvind Swami will be essaying the role of late actor and TN CM MG Ramachandran in the multilingual film. AL Vijay is helming the project.

Laabam: The makers of Laabam confirmed that the movie will be released in theatres. The makers of the movie recently announced that the Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan starrer will be released on September 9, clashing with Thalaivi at the box office. Laabam was directed by SP Jananathan who passed away earlier in March this year, due to a cardiac arrest. Laabam is the last film of the National Award-winning director.

While the makers of Thalaivi and Laabam have confirmed theatrical release for the films, details pertaining to the release of a number of Tamil films, that are currently in the post-production phase, are yet to be revealed. Hereâ€™s a list of movies that are likely to hit the big screens in the upcoming months, as per reports. However, it is to be noted that official announcement from the makers is awaited:

Doctor: Touted to be a dark comedy, Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohanâ€™s Doctor was scheduled for theatrical release multiple times earlier. It was initially slated for release on March 26, but was postponed due to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Later, it was announced that Doctor will be releasing on the occasion of Ramzan, but had to be postponed in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also features actors Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu and Archana in important roles.

Murungakkai Chips: The film features actors Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, who was recently seen in Vijay's Master and Paava Ka dhaigal, and Athulya Ravi in the lead roles. Billed as a romantic comedy, Murungakkai Chips also stars well-known actors such as Urvashi, Manobala, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, Mayilsamy, and director K Bhagyaraj. Earlier reports suggested that the makers might go the Over-the-Top platform way, however, following re-opening of theatres in Tamil Nadu, sources reveal that the movie might release in theatres.

MGR Magan: Actor Sasikumarâ€™s next with director Ponram, was slated to hit the big screens on April 23. It was announced that the movie will be released at a later date. The film stars actors Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Sathyaraj, Mirnalini Ravi, Singam Puli and Saranya Ponvannan among others in pivotal roles.

Maha: Directed by debutant filmmaker UR Jameel, Maha marks Hansikaâ€™s 50th film. The movie also features actor Silambarasan TR in an extended cameo role and Srikanth as a cop. The teaser was unveiled on July 2 this year. It is likely to be a crime-thriller.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir: Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akashâ€™s next with debutant filmmaker Venkata Krishna Roghanth, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, is likely to opt for theatrical release. The teaser was dropped in March this year. Interestingly, the teaser indicates that the film is likely to be based on the politics of identity and Vijay Sethupathi might be playing the role of a refugee, who is subjected to discrimination.

Aranmanai 3: Director Sundar Câ€™s upcoming horror-comedy flick Aranmanai 3, starring actors Arya, Andrea and Raashi Khanna in the lead, is also among the list of upcoming Kollywood movies that might opt for theatrical release. The cast of the movie includes late actor Vivek, Manobala and Yogi Babu. It will mark actor Vivekâ€™s posthumous release.

Maanaadu: Venkat Prabhuâ€™s upcoming political thriller featuring actors Silambarasan TR and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, Maanaadu is reportedly gearing up for theatrical release. Following the release of its first single â€˜Mehrezylaâ€™, a Twitter Spaces session was held by the team in the month of June this year. Interestingly, Maanaadu is a political thriller which is based on the loop genre, a plot device where the characters re-experience a span of time repeatedly.

Annaatthe: Superstar Rajinikanthâ€™s much-anticipated movie Annaatthe is tentatively slated for release on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali. Helmed by Siva, Annaatthe stars an ensemble cast including actors Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish among others.