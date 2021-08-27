Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khannaâ€™s Tughlaq Durbar to stream on Netflix

The Over-the-top (OTT) platform also announced that the trailer of the film will be released on August 31.

Following speculations on whether it will be a television premiere or direct Over-the-top (OTT) platform release for actor Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khannaâ€™s upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar, it was announced on Friday, August 27, that the movie will premiere on Netflix. The OTT platform also announced that the trailer of Tughlaq Durbar will be out on August 31.

Along with the announcement, Netflix shared a poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi holding a magnifying glass. Echoing the poster, Netflix added in its caption that they are holding up a magnifying glass and looking for August 31 since they cannot wait to watch the trailer, much like fans.

Helmed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan, Tughlaq Durbar also stars actor Parthiban in a pivotal role. Touted to be a political thriller, Tughlaq Durbar is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio. The cast of the film also includes actors Manjima Mohan, Karunakaran and Bagavathi Perumal in other significant roles. The film has music by Govind Vasantha. Earlier, four tracks from the movieâ€™s album were released â€“â€˜Arasiyal Kediâ€™, â€˜Dravida Koneâ€™, â€˜Kaami Kaamiâ€™ and â€˜Annathe Sethiâ€™.

Actor Raashi Khanna has worked with Vijay Sethupathi earlier in Sangathamizhan, and is currently working on a web series helmed by The Family Man creators, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the series also stars actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

Raashi also has a slew of releases in her kitty including Aranmanai 3, Pakka Commercial and Thank You, among others.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen alongside Nithya Menen in 19(1)(A), which marks his second Malayalam movie, while he is making his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar, the remake of the Tamil movie Maanagaram. He will also be sharing the screen with Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He is working on a project with Taapsee Pannu titled Annabelle Sethupathi. The first look poster from the movie was unveiled on August 26.