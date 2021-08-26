Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu’s Annabelle Sethupathi to stream on OTT

Unveiling the first look poster of the movie on August 26, actor Vijay Sethupathi revealed that the movie will be directly releasing on OTT.

Flix Kollywood

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu have teamed up for the upcoming film Annabelle Sethupathi. The first look poster of the movie was unveiled on Thursday, August 26. Sharing the poster, Vijay Sethupathi also announced that the movie will be streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+Hotstar. Donning a sherwani, Vijay Sethupathi sports a royal look, while Taapsee is seen in a casual gown and a headband. The film is reportedly a horror comedy. Sharing the poster, Vijay Sethupathi wrote: “Here it is #AnnabelleSethupathi First look. Streaming from Sep 17th on @DisneyplusHSVIP.”

The film is helmed by Deepak Sundarajan, the son of veteran director Sundarajan. The makers reportedly wrapped up shooting in Jaipur recently. Sharing a poster from the movie, Taapsee announced on Thursday that the first look of the movie will be unveiled at 5:00 pm. She also added that the movie will be releasing in three languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Taapsee is seen with her back facing the camera in the image. She wrote, "The next in line for 2021. #AnnabelleSethupathy Meeting you officially at 5pm today. #Tamil #Telugu #Hindi (sic)."

Apart from having a number of releases in the pipeline, Vijay Sethupathi is also on board as the host for Tamil culinary reality Television show MasterChef Tamil. He has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming web series. The show will also star actor Raashii Khanna and Shahid Kapoor.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen alongside Nithya Menen in 19(1)(A), which marks his second Malayalam movie. The Super Deluxe is actor making his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar, which is the remake of Tamil movie Maanagaram. He will be sharing the screen with Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Meanwhile, Taapsee's recent outing was the Hindi thriller Haseen Dillruba, co-starring actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Actor Taapsee Pannu is also on a signing spree. She has joined forces with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya director Swaroop RSJ for Telugu movie Mishan Impossible. She also recently announced that her production banner Outsider Films will be signing its first production feature film Blurr.