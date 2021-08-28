Nithiin, Tamannaah starrer Maestro to stream on OTT, release date announced

'Maestro' is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film 'Andhadhun', and stars Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of the Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh starrer Maestro announced the movieâ€™s release date on Saturday, August 28. The film will be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 17. Announcing the news, actor Nithiin tweeted, "Itâ€™s a thriller for your eyes. Catch all the action from 17th September in #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Maestro."

Maestro is a remake of the hit Bollywood movie Andhadhun, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. In the Telugu remake, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khuranaâ€™s role, while Nabha Natesh will be seen reprising Radhika Apteâ€™s character. Tabuâ€™s character in the Hindi original will be reprised by Tamannaah in Maestro.

Tamannah, one of south Indiaâ€™s top actors, was also recently seen in the webseries A November Story. She will also host the first season of MasterChef Telugu, which is set to be telecasted on Gemini channel.

Maestro is being bankrolled by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikhitha Reddy. While Mahati Swara Sagar is composing music for the movie, Hari K Vedanth is the cinematographer.

This is the second big Telugu movie that has announced a direct OTT release recently, after Naniâ€™s Tuck Jagadish. The Tuck Jagadish team announced that it will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

There has also been criticism over movies going for OTT release Telangana. In a meeting held in July, the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce urged producers and distributors of films to wait until October 31 until the situation allows for theatres to open again. However, with the pandemic, the ailing film industry is increasingly turning to OTT platforms as they offer a good revenue package.

Meanwhile, on Friday, other movies such as Sridevi Soda Center and Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu had a theatrical release in the Telugu states.