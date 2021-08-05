Suriya's 2D inks four film deal with Amazon Prime Video, 'Jai Bhim' to release in Nov

Director Gnanavel’s legal drama ‘Jai Bhim’ also stars actor Rajisha Vijayan and is produced by Jyotika and Suriya under their home banner 2D Entertainment.

Actor Suriya’s much-awaited film Jai Bhim is set to premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video in November this year. Announcing the news on Thursday, August 5, Amazon Prime Video wrote: “Let’s win this case together. What say, @Suriya_offl? Watch #JaiBhimOnPrime this November.” A poster of the film, featuring actor Suriya as a lawyer was also shared along with the new update.

Helmed by director Gnanavel, Jai Bhim stars actor Rajisha Vijayan opposite Suriya. The legal drama is bankrolled by Jyotika and Suriya under their home banner 2D Entertainment. The movie is reportedly inspired by a legal case fought by retired Madras High Court Judge, Justice K S Chandru, in 1993, when he was an advocate. The first-look poster of Jai Bhim was unveiled on July 23, marking actor Suriya’s birthday.

Actors Lijomol Jose and Manikandan, too, have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie. The technical crew includes SR Kathir and Philomin Raj, who are on board as the cinematographer and editor, respectively. Kadhir is also handling the art direction, while popular action-choreographer duo Anbariv too have been roped in for the project.

Suriya also announced on Thursday, that his home production banner 2D Entertainment has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to premiere four new movies over a span of four months. While Suriya’s Jai Bhim is set to release on the streaming platform in November this year, the Era Saravanan directorial Udanpirappe will be premiering in October. Based on the life of siblings–Vairavan and Mathangi, the movie stars actors Sasikumar and Jyotika in the lead. Udanpirappe has music by Imman.

Helmed by Sarov Shanmugam, Oh my doG is set to premiere in December this year. The movie stars Arun Vijay in the lead. Meanwhile, Arisil Moorthy's directorial Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum will be streaming from September this year. Further details about each one of the projects are awaited.

Speaking about 2D Entertainment’s collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, for the premiere of the four upcoming movies, actor Suriya said in a press statement, “The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release.” He also added, “ From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world. We are happy to take this collaboration even further with Amazon Prime Video.”

Dear all! Four beautiful stories will be told every month, starting September! Need all your wishes and support! Stay safe!! @2D_ENTPVTLTD @PrimeVideoIN — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 5, 2021

Earlier, on August 3, actor Suriya took to Twitter to unveil the first look poster of Koogle Kuttappa, which is the Tamil remake of hit Malayalam film Android Kunjappan. Koogle Kuttappa stars director and actor KS Ravikumar, along with Tharshan, Yogi Babu and Losliya, among others in pivotal roles. Helmed by director Sabari Saravanan, the movie has music by Ghibran.