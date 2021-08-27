Nani, Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma’s Tuck Jagadish to release on OTT

Earlier, Nani had said that while he'd have loved to watch the film in theatres, the pressure on the producers at this time also needs to be taken into consideration.

Flix Tollywood

Days after the makers of actor Nani’s upcoming film Tuck Jagadish released a press statement hinting that the much-anticipated Tollywood movie might opt for direct Over-the-top (OTT) release, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday, August 27 that the film will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video from September 10. "We are ready to welcome @NameIsNaniMeet # TuckJagadishOnPrime, Sept 10," Amazon Prime Video wrote.

An introductory video was also shared along with the announcement. Donning a white shirt, Nani introduces himself as Tuck Jagadish and also says “Let’s go,” indicating that the team is all set for the premiere. “I, Tuck Jagadish, the youngest son of Mr Naidu/ Bhudevipuram, am telling you... let’s go.” Prior to the official confirmation, Amazon Prime Video reshared a tweet posted by Nani on Thursday, wherein the actor stated “Tommorrow”, hinting that an announcement about Tuck Jagadish is likely to be out on Friday. Amazon Prime Video shared Nani’s tweet and wrote “Today” in response.

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. The movie stars Nani, Ritu Varma and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles, along with Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Devadarshini, and Daniel Balaji in pivotal roles.

Earlier, actor Nani issued a statement to clear the air about the possibility of the movie releasing in theatres. Observing that he is the biggest fan of theatres and Tuck Jagadish is a quintessential Telugu film that everyone would have loved watching with a full house, Nani revealed that due to the unfortunate restrictions on theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic, producers are under immense pressure. “I am quite torn between the pressures the producers are facing in these uncertain times with big stakes at risk and the fanboy of theatres in me, who wants to watch the film with all of you first day- first show,” the statement read.

However, he announced that he has left it to the producers to make the decision and added that he will comply with it. Nani wrote, “With the unpredictable conditions here and abroad and the unfortunate restrictions on theatres in Andhra, it has become a conflict of many ways. I have the utmost respect for the producers and I believe any call regarding the film they make, should be theirs (sic).” In the end, he added, “Leaving the decision about Tuck Jagadish to shine screens and all stake holders and will humbly accept their final decision (sic).”