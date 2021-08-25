Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s Laabam to have theatrical release in September

â€˜Laabamâ€™ will be clashing with Kangana Ranautâ€™s â€˜Thalaiviâ€™.

Flix Kollywood

Laabam, starring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, will be released in theatres on September 9. Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti are sharing the screen for the first time in this film. Laabam will be clashing with Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamiâ€™s Thalaivi, which is scheduled to release on September 10.

Laabam was directed by SP Jhananathan who passed away earlier in March this year, due to a cardiac arrest. This is the last film of the National Award-winning director. He had won the National Award in 2004 for Iyarkai under the Best Feature Film category.

Laabam is a socio-political drama. Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a social activist, resisting the exploitation of a capitalist, played by actor Jagapathy Babu. The filmâ€™s trailer was released on August 21. Subsequently two songs, â€˜Yaamili Yaamiliyaâ€™ and â€˜Yaazha Yaazhaâ€™, were released.

The trailer of the film was overtly political. Jhananathan, who believed in communist principles and values, made the film as a clash between a rich capitalist and the working class.

The movie also features Sai Dhanshika and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. Prior to Laabam, director SP Jhananathan worked with actor Vijay Sethupathi in Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai. The film, however, failed at the box office.

Laabam's release was delayed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the Tamil Nadu government has now allowed theatres to function with 50% occupancy, the film unit has opted for a theatrical release.

Last year in December, when there were rumours that the film will be released on an OTT platform, Vijay Sethupathi who is also the co-producer of Laabam, had clarified that the film will have a theatrical release. The film is produced by Vijay Sethupathi Productions in association with 7 C S Entertainment, which has produced films like Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. Apart from Laabam, Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in Kamal Haasanâ€™s Vikram and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK). Vikram is a multi-starrer film with a host of actors including Fahadh Faasil. KRK features actors Samantha and Nayanthara. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan.