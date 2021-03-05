Watch: Vijay Sethupathi-Megha Akash’s ‘Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir’ teaser out

The movie also features Megha Akash, Vivek, Mohan Raja and Raghu in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akash, released the teaser of the movie on Thursday. Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter to share the teaser of his film.

The teaser starts with a montage of a young person running into the wood, people running out of their houses and a bomb blast, indicating that people being displaced. Vijay Sethupathi is seen entering Tamil Nadu as an immigrant and subjected to discrimination.

Going by the 1.23-minute teaser, the movie seems to be based on the politics of identity and Vijay Sethupathi might be playing the role of a refugee, who is subjected to discrimination. "First time I came to Tamil Nadu, I spoke in Tamil. They arrested me," his character says in the teaser. His character can also be seen saying, “I don’t have an Aadhaar card.”

‘Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir’ means “I am a citizen of the world, and everyone in the world is my kith and kin.’ It is a line from a poem written by Kaniyan Pungundranar, sixth century Tamil poet, Incidentally, former President APJ Abdul Kalam, too, had quoted the line in his speech at the European Union in 2007.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first look poster of the movie and revealed that the teaser will be out at 6 pm on Thursday. Fans have been waiting to see the stills from the movie. The actor took to Instagram to share the announcement with fans.

Director Venkata Krishna Roghanth will be making his directorial debut with this film. Prior to this, Roghanth was assisting director SP Jananathan. The movie is bankrolled by S Essaki Durai. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the movie features Megha Akash, Vivek, Mohan Raja and Raghu in pivotal roles in the movie.

Before announcing the release of the teaser and the poster, Vijay Sethupathi also announced that Saregama South has obtained the audio rights for the outing.

The crew commenced shooting for the film before the onset of the pandemic. The team was in the middle of a shooting schedule in Kodaikanal in March 2020 when the pandemic and subsequent lockdown was declared. The shooting had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The makers of the movie resumed shooting again in November 2020 and shot the remaining sequences of the actor.

Vijay Sethupathi has a number of projects in the pipeline. He will be sharing the screen with actor Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas. There was speculation that the 43-year-old actor had signed up to play an important role in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha but reportedly, had to drop the project due to other commitments.

After seeing him essay the role of Bhavani, the antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, where he will be starring opposite Samantha Akkineni for the first time.

Watch the teaser of 'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir'