Release of Sasikumar starrer ‘MGR Magan postponed

The Ponram directorial was scheduled to hit the big screens on April 23.

Kollywood actor Sasikumar’s much-anticipated movie MGR Magan which was slated to hit the big screens on April 23, will be releasing at a later date. The release of the film has been postponed in view of the new lockdown restrictions that were imposed by the Tamil Nadu government recently. The production house Screen Scene, which is bankrolling the film, took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the release of the film has been postponed to a later date in view of the lockdown restrictions and the surge in number of COVID-19 cases reported over the past few days.

The film stars actors Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, sath yaraj, Mirnalini Ravi, Singam Puli and Saranya Ponvannan among others in pivotal roles. The movie is written and directed by popular filmmaker Ponram. He rose to fame with Sivakarthikeyan and Sridivya starrer Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam.

The technical crew comprises Vinoth Rathinasamy for cinemat ogaphy, Vivek Harshan for editing and G Durariranj for art direction. Musician Anthony Daasan is on board as the music composer for the venture. The action sequences for the rural-drama have been choreographed by Stunt Silva. Although the crew had wrapped up shooting for the venture last year, it had to be shelved due to the lockdown. It was slated for release in March 2020 but the release was delayed due to unknown reasons.

Earlier on February 19 this year, the makers of the movie announced that the movie has been slated for theatrical release on April 23.

In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government announced new restrictions on Sunday which came into force from Tuesday. A night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm to 4 am every day. The state also announced that a complete lockdown will be observed on Sundays.

Earlier, in the beginning of April, the government announced that theatres will operate with 50% occupancy.

