Kollywood actor Sasikumar’s much-anticipated movie MGR Magan which was slated to hit the big screens on April 23, will be releasing at a later date. The release of the film has been postponed in view of the new lockdown restrictions that were imposed by the Tamil Nadu government recently. The production house Screen Scene, which is bankrolling the film, took to Twitter on Monday to announce that the release of the film has been postponed to a later date in view of the lockdown restrictions and the surge in number of COVID-19 cases reported over the past few days.
#MGRMAGAN - Postponed to later date. Wear Mask and stay safe.— Screen Scene (@Screensceneoffl) April 19, 2021
Thank you all for this support. @SasikumarDir @ponramVVS @AnthonyInParty @Screensceneoffl @mirnaliniravi @thondankani @senthilkumarsmc @sidd_rao @skiran_kumar @vivekharshan @onlynikil @SonyMusicSouth @CtcMediaboy pic.twitter.com/dLyoTFxJes
Earlier on February 19 this year, the makers of the movie announced that the movie has been slated for theatrical release on April 23.
#MGRMAGAN will hit the screens on April 23!— Screen Scene (@Screensceneoffl) February 19, 2021
சம்மர்ல வாறோம் பங்காளி!@SasikumarDir @ponramVVS @Screensceneoffl @mirnaliniravi @thondankani @anthonyinparty @senthilkumarsmc @sidd_rao @skiran_kumar @vivekharshan @onlynikil @SonyMusicSouth @CtcMediaboy pic.twitter.com/McLfSY5Smq
In the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government announced new restrictions on Sunday which came into force from Tuesday. A night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm to 4 am every day. The state also announced that a complete lockdown will be observed on Sundays.
Earlier, in the beginning of April, the government announced that theatres will operate with 50% occupancy.
Watch the trailer of ‘MGR Magan’ here: