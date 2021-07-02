Watch: Teaser of Hansika and Simbu’s ‘Maha’ hints at a crime-thriller

Actor Simbu has been roped in to play an extended cameo role in ‘Maha’.

Flix Kollywood

Putting an end to the long wait, the makers of actor Hansika’s 50th film Maha released the teaser of the movie on July 2. The movie features actor Hansika in the lead and Silambarasan TR in an extended cameo role. The teaser was unveiled by actor Sivakarthikeyan. The actor has shared the screen with Hansika in the Tamil film Maan Karate. Sharing the teaser, actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “Happy to release the trailer of #Maha Congratulations @ ihansikaji for ur 50th film.”

The video opens with scenes between Hansika and a child (who is likely to be her daughter). It also features romantic visuals between Hansika and Simbu, who appears as a naval officer. As the teaser progresses, we witness the child’s kidnapping. On one hand, we find a cop (played by Srikanth) trying to get to the bottom of the case, while on the other, the makers point fingers to all characters in the lead, indicating that one of them could be a kidnapper. The teaser sets the tone for a crime- thriller.

Directed by debutant filmmaker UR Jameel, Maha has been in the making for a while now. The team had to halt shooting in view of the coronavirus lockdown last year and wrapped up shooting in October once the restrictions were relaxed. Announcing that the team has wrapped up shooting for Maha, the production house tweeted in October last year: “Hello Makkale!! We are very happy & excited to announce the wrap of #Maha an @ihansika50th film produced by @MathiyalaganV9@ Etceteraenter& @malikstreams i t been a great journey with this lovely team and to mention and big ton of thanks to our beloved @silambarasanTRS.”

Maha is bankrolled by Mathi Azhagan under the banner of Etcetera Entertainment. Apart from Hansika and STR, the movie also features actors Sanam Shetty, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Mahat Raghavendra, Suijith Shankar and Nanditha Jennifer, among others in supporting roles.The project has music by award-winning composer Ghibran, while Madhi is on board as the cinematographer of the film. Maha has editing by Johan Abraham.

Watch the teaser of 'Maha' here:

Hansika was last seen in the Telugu courtroom drama Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL, co-starring Sundeep Kishan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The G Nageswara Reddy directorial hit the big screens on November 15 in the year 2019.

Meanwhile actor Simbu will be next seen in his much-anticipated movie Maanaadu. The Venkat Prabhu directorial stars Kalyani Priyadarshan opposite Simbu. Touted to be a political thriller, the movie will explore the time-loop genre.