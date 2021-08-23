Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi gets theatrical release date

Directed by Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swami and is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of ‘Baahubali’ fame.

Director Vijay’s Thalaivi, starring actors Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami in the lead, will be releasing in theatres on September 10. The film is a biopic of actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. Making the announcement, Zee Studios tweeted, “With a personality queen size, Jayalalithaa's story has always belonged to the BIG SCREENS! Embark on her inspiring journey from being a cine star to becoming one of the most influential CMs IN THEATRES near you on 10th September.”

The multilingual film was earlier scheduled to release in the month of April, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie will be released in three languages– Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. “Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi,” the film unit had said earlier.

In the film, while Kangana Ranaut will be playing the character of Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami will be essaying the role of late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

The film’s trailer was released on March 23 this year, marking Kangana Ranaut’s 34th birthday. The 2 minute and 59-second-long trailer for the movie featured well-known instances from late actor and politician Jayalalithaa’s life and tracked her transition from the world of cinema to the world of politics.

Thalaivi is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame. The film also stars actors Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna. The film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh Singh. Thalaivi has already been certified with a ‘U’ certification. Apart from this movie, Kangana will also be seen in the action films Dhaakad and Tejas.