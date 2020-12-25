Rana-Miheeka to Kajal-Gautam: Seven Tollywood weddings that happened in 2020

The weddings were intimate, with only close friends and families in attendance due to the pandemic.

Flix Tollywood

While the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown brought the world to a halt, several actors in Tollywood started a new chapter in their lives during this time. The industry saw more than half a dozen celebrity weddings in 2020. Usually, celebrity weddings are a glamorous affair, with the guest list including top personalities from the film industry, politicians, businesspersons and others; fans would be gathered outside, along with photographers.

However, in light of the pandemic, these weddings saw only close friends and family in attendance, making it a quiet and peaceful affair. The celebrities regularly posted pictures and videos of their weddings on social media, and fans felt a sense of connection with their favourite personalities. The weddings during the lockdown were intimate and had a personal touch, which appealed to fans more.

Here is the list of weddings that happened in Tollywood in 2020:

Dil Raju – Tejaswini

Tollywood producer Dil Raju got married to Tejaswini on May 10 in a small ceremony at a temple in Nizamabad in the presence of their relatives. This is Dil Raju’s second marriage, after his first wife Anitha passed away in 2017 due to a cardiac arrest. Dil Raju is known for producing major hits in Tollywood, and he is currently producing Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan.

Nikhil Siddhartha - Pallavi Varma

The couple got married to each other in a small ceremony in their farm house in Hyderabad on May 14, 2020. Nikhil is a Tollywood actor who has appeared in movies such as Arjun Suravaram, Karthikeya and Swami Ra Ra. Pallavi is a doctor by profession and hails from Andhra Pradesh.

Nithiin - Shalini

The couple had initially planned for a destination wedding in Dubai on April 15, but with the lockdown playing spoilsport, they got married in Hyderabad’s Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel in an intimate ceremony on July 26, 2020. Nithiin is an actor who is known for movies such as Bheeshma and Ishq, while Shalini is an MBA graduate who completed her studies in the UK.

Sujeeth - Pravalika

Director Sujeeth got married to Pravalika, a dentist, on August 2 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended only by family members, and people from the film industry were not invited. Sujeeth is known for his debut movie Run Raja Run, after which he bagged and directed the pan-Indian film Saaho with Prabhas.

Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj

After Rana Daggubati posted a picture with his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj with the caption, “She said yes,” in May, fans eagerly awaited the wedding of the couple. Rana and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8, amidst their close family members and friends. Amul had even created an illustration about the wedding. While Rana is an actor and the son of producer and distributor Suresh Babu, Miheeka Bajaj is an interior designer by profession and the founder of Dewdrop Design Studio.

Kajal Aggarwal - Gautam Kitchlu

South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu, a Mumbai-based businessman, on October 30. The wedding was a low-key affair amongst their families, but the couple shared several photos of their outfits and the festivities. Kajal and Gautam have reportedly known each other for the past two years. After their wedding, the couple flew to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

Niharika Konidela - Chaitanya JV

Actor and producer Niharika Konidela got married to business strategist Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 8, in a destination wedding at a Jaipur hotel. The entire Allu and Konidela families attended the wedding, and the pictures from the pre-wedding festivities, the wedding and the reception went viral on the internet.

