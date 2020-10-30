Actor Kajal Aggarwal gets married to Gautam Kitchlu

The couple had publicly announced their wedding date earlier this month.

Flix Wedding

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is now married! The actor married her fiancé, businessman Gautam Kitchlu, in a low-key ceremony on Friday evening. Kajal wore a red lehenga, accessorised with a kundan necklace and maang tikka, while her hands were filled with red bangles and gold 'kaliras', a symbolic ornament worn by the bride which is also part of a few wedding rituals.

Gautam was in a light pink sherwani.

Hours before the wedding, Kajal shared a black and white photo in the middle of getting ready for the wedding ceremony, with the caption, “Calm before the storm.”

The actor, who is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, shared a few images from the pre-wedding festivities on Thursday and Friday.

Photos from her haldi ceremony (a Hindu pre-wedding ritual where turmeric paste is applied to the bride) showed her smiling with her face crinkled up, as turmeric was applied to her face.

A photo from her mehendi ceremony showed the actor smiling, while showing her henna-filled hands. She was seen wearing a light green block printed kurti and dupatta.

The couple had been sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities with the hashtag #kajgautkitched. Kajal had publicly announced her engagement to Gautam earlier this month.

Gautam is a Mumbai-based businessman, who describes himself as a tech and design enthusiast. He founded a company called Discern Living in 2015. The firm deals with interior design, furniture and home décor. Gautam has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA. He also attended the Fashion Institute of Technology and INSEAD.

Gautam and Kajal have reportedly been dating for about two years, and had gotten engaged in a private ceremony in August. Kajal will soon be seen playing the female lead in the much anticipated film Indian 2, directed by Shankar and also starring Kamal Haasan.