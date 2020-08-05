In pics: 'Saaho' director Sujeeth and Pravallika’s wedding ceremony

Director Sujeeth Reddy got engaged to Pravallika earlier in June.

Sujeeth Reddy, the director of Prabhas’ last release Saaho, got married on Sunday to his partner Pravalika, who is a dentist. Pictures from their wedding have now been shared on the internet, and wishes have poured in from fans, audiences and well-wishers. Sujeeth wore a sparkling white silk kurta and dhoti for the wedding ceremony and Pravallika wore a pink and golden coloured saree.Other than the couple, most guests were seen wearing face masks.

Sujeeth and Pravallika got engaged earlier on June 10 in Hyderabad. The engagement and wedding appeared to be low-key affairs with only a few people invited, because of the pandemic.

Sujeeth Reddy’s debut feature film was Run Raja Run, a comedy thriller starring Sharwanand, Seerat Kapoor and Adivi Sesh. His very second film was Prabhas’ Saaho, an action thriller which had a pan-India release in multiple languages. Saaho was Prabhas’ first film after the hugely popular Baahubali duology.

The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, and Yash Raj Films was one of the film’s distributors. While audiences were mostly disappointed with the film after all the hype and fanfare, media reports claim that Saaho did not make a loss at the box office.

His next project is rumoured to be a Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam action film Lucifer, with Chiranjeevi set to reprise the role played by Mohanlal.

Many Tollywood celebrities have gotten engaged or married since the onset of the pandemic and the lockdown that has followed.

Producer 'Dil' Raju got married in May, in a small ceremony at a temple in Nizamabad. None of the big Tollywood celebrities were invited, because of the lockdown which had several restrictions back then.

In the same month, Rana Daggubati announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj, who runs an event management and décor company. Soon after posting a photo on social media with the caption “she said yes!”, the couple had an engagement ceremony with family on May 21.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, most famous for his role in Sekhar Kammula’s Happy Days, also married Pallavi Sharma, a doctor, on May 14.