Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha married his girlfriend, Pallavi Varma, in a low-key lockdown wedding on Thursday morning, at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Nikhil shot to fame with his role in Sekhar Kammula’s 2007 college drama Happy Days, and has recently starred in Arjun Suravaram. His wife Pallavi is a doctor.

Their wedding was planned to happen on April 16, but was postponed because of the pandemic, according to reports.

Nikhil had shared photos from a pre-wedding ceremony on Wednesday evening on social media.

He also shared an image from the wedding ceremony on Thursday, which showed masks placed in a heap of rose petals, and a sign pointing guests to masks and sanitisers.