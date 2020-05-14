Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha married his girlfriend, Pallavi Varma, in a low-key lockdown wedding on Thursday morning, at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Nikhil shot to fame with his role in Sekhar Kammula’s 2007 college drama Happy Days, and has recently starred in Arjun Suravaram. His wife Pallavi is a doctor.
Their wedding was planned to happen on April 16, but was postponed because of the pandemic, according to reports.
Nikhil had shared photos from a pre-wedding ceremony on Wednesday evening on social media.
PELLI KODUKU READY #NikPal #lockdownwedding pic.twitter.com/8VvhgnDYfu— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 13, 2020
He also shared an image from the wedding ceremony on Thursday, which showed masks placed in a heap of rose petals, and a sign pointing guests to masks and sanitisers.
In an interview with Times of India soon after his engagement. Nikhil revealed that he had met Pallavi six months earlier at a party in Hyderabad. “It took me exactly 10 seconds to fall in love with her,” he told ToI.
After a dramatic proposal by the seaside in Goa in February, the couple also had a private engagement ceremony in Hyderabad a couple of days later.
According to reports, Pallavi is from Bhimavaram town in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, and has completed her MBBS from MVJ Medical College in Bengaluru.
Nikhil is working on a film called 18 pages, directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, as well as a sequel to his 2014 film Karthikeya.
Recently, another Tollywood celebrity, producer Dil Raju also got married in a small ceremony in Nizamabad. The wedding was a small affair, and no big celebrities attended due to the lockdown.
The Telugu film industry has stopped all shootings since March, due to the pandemic. The decision was agreed upon by various bodies including the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Film Producers Council and Movie Artists Association. All film releases have also been postponed indefinitely, as theatres remain shut.