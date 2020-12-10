In pics: Catch the Allu and Konidela families at Niharika and Chaitanya wedding

The wedding was a grand yet intimate affair with only 120 guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Flix Tollywood

Actor and producer Niharika Konidela married her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9 at 7:15 pm in a destination wedding at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur in Rajasthan. The wedding was a grand yet intimate affair with only 120 guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic



While Niharika was seen wearing a Kanjeevaram golden silk saree, the bridegroom opted for a chocolate brown sherwani. The wedding took place according to Telugu traditions, with customs like Kanyadaanam, Jeela Karra Bellam, Talambralu and other events. Pictures from the celebrations have been circulating on social media.





Once the wedding ceremony ended, celebrity couple Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy took to social media to post family pictures from the event.





In the pictures that were shared, the newlyweds, Niharika and Chaitanya, were seen along with the Allu family consisting of Allu Aravind and wife Allu Nirmala, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha, Allu Bobby and wife Neela Shah, Bobby's daughter Allu Anvitha, and Allu Sireesh were posing with the couple.





All the Allu and Konidela cousins also came together for a picture, which consisted of all the young folk from their families along with their spouses.





Meanwhile, Nagababu Konidela also shared a picture along with guests from the film industry and thanked them for their presence.





The wedding was planned by Niharikaâ€™s brother Varun Tej, who is also an actor. The entire Konidela and the Allu family flew to the wedding in Udaipur in their private jets a couple of days in advance to participate in the pre-wedding festivities, such as Sangeeth, Mehendi and Haldi functions.





Niharika Konidela is the daughter of Naga Babu, who is the brother of actor-politicians Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Niharika was last seen in movies like Oka Manasu, Suryakantham and others. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is an ISB graduate, who is working in Tech Mahindra. Chaitanya is also the son of the Guntur Inspector General of Police, Prabhakar Rao.

