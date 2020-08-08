Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are married!

Rana and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony with less than 50 people in attendance, in Hyderabad.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are hitched! The couple got married at a low-key wedding ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Rana's close friend Ram Charan and his wife Upasana posted photos on Instagram congratulating the newlyweds.

Miheeka looked stunning in a gold, cream and pink coloured lehenga, reportedly designed by Anamika Khanna. She also wore a heavy gold and green necklace and earrings, and a gold nose ring. From her hands hung gold kaliras. Miheeka’s makeup was done by makeup artist Tamanna Rooz.



Tamanna Rooz/Instagram

Rana meanwhile, was seen wearing light golden coloured pancha with a pattu border and a full sleeved lalchi with a pattu shawl over the shoulders.



BA Raju/Twitter

The guest list was tight, with some known faces like Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Allu Arjun in attendance. Others like actor Nani watched the wedding virtually through a video link.

According to reports, the food menu was curated by Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

The food menu of the Rana and Miheeka wedding had the food items from both south and north Indian varieties. The items included vegetarian and non vegetarian dishes including several Rajasthani dishes like dal bati choorma, laal baaz, gatte ki sabzi among marwari dishes. Telugu dishes included kodi palav (chicken biryani), chepala pulusu (fish curry), endu chepalu (dried fish), thalakaya kura (a mutton dish), brinjal, moongdal, pappu charu, and pachi pulusu (tamarind rasam made without using fire).

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati, who shot to fame with the SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series announced his engagement to Miheeka, who owns an event management and decor company named Dew Drop Design Studio, on May 12 this year.

Rana is the son of Telugu producer Daggubati Suresh Babu and Lakshmi, and is also related to the Akkineni family. Suresh Babu had earlier told TNM that their guest list was limited to under 50 people, and all of them had been tested for the novel coronavirus. All of them had tested negative.

Earlier, the other pre-wedding functions like ‘pellikoduku’ function (a ceremony where rituals are performed by the family to prepare the groom for the wedding ceremony), satyanarayana puja, haldi and mehendi ceremonies were also kept low-key and took place at Rana and Miheeka’s houses over the past week.

Miheeka was seen in a yellow and green lehenga for her haldi ceremony and also wore jewelry made of seashells. Earlier in June too, she had shared photos from the pre-wedding festivities, where she wore a pink lehenga with an intricately embroidered mask to match.