In Pictures: Tollywood producer Dil Raju gets married in small ceremony

No big stars from the Telugu film industry were invited due to the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tollywood film producer Dil Raju got married in a small ceremony on Sunday night, reportedly at a temple in Nizamabad. The producer tied the nuptial knot in the presence of family members and a handful of friends.

However, the details of the bride were not disclosed.

Many took to social media to congratulate the producer and wish him a happy married life.

The official announcement was made by Dil Raju himself on Sunday morning through a note on social media.

In a note which was shared through the Twitter handle of Sri Venkateshwara Creations, his production company, Dil Raju had written, "With the world coming to a standstill, things haven't quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven't been going through a great time personally as well for a while now."

"But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it's now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note," he had added.

Dil Raju's first wife Anitha had passed away in 2017 due to a cardiac arrest.

Known to have backed many high-budget films in Tollywood, at present, Dil Raju is producing Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab,which is a Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink.

In March, the Telugu film industry had announced that it was cancelling all cinema shootings as a precautionary measure.

The announcement was made after the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Film Producers Council and Movie Artists Association (MAA) held a meeting together and unanimously agreed to postpone their shootings.

The release of several Tollywood films were also stalled due to the closure of cinema halls in the state.

