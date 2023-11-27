Congress ad calls CM KCR ‘dora’ and lists acts of ‘hypocrisy’

The Congress in Telangana has issued a full-page advertisement in newspapers referring to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a ‘dora’ (a feudal dominant caste landlord) and a hypocrite. Published on Monday, November 27, three days ahead of the Assembly elections, the ad lists 14 statements made by CM KCR on which he allegedly changed his stand over the years, from appointing a Dalit CM to three-acre land distribution for Dalits and the delay in implementation of 12% reservation for Muslims.

In a comic strip layout, each grid of the ad shows a cartoon version of KCR making certain promises to the public in the past – shown as ‘dora then’ – and his alleged change in stand, with the words of ‘dora now’. “I will make a Dalit the CM,” the past version of KCR says in the first grid, while the current version says, “They cannot run the state.” However, KCR hasn’t made such a statement in public. While he reneged on the promise, in 2021 he admitted that he couldn't fulfil his promise of making a Dalit person the Chief Minister for “several reasons.” The Congress seems to be referring to a recent interview with India Today magazine, in which KCR said that in the first BRS (then TRS) government, there were only 63 MLAs from his party and people had advised him that it wasn’t possible for any of them other than himself to run the new state.