TNM Poll Watch: A look back at the Podu land controversy in Telangana

The government’s afforestation programme Telanganaku Haritha Haram, aimed at increasing the forest cover, is often in conflict with the distribution of podu lands, leading to tensions between both the forest officers and the podu land claimants.

Following the murder of Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao, there were calls of “driving out” the Gutti Koyas from the forest. Forest officials said that the Gutti Koya community “infiltrated” into Telangana from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh state. Gutti Koyas are an Adivasi community but they are not recognised as Scheduled Tribes in Telangana.

Distribution of podu land faced objections from forest conservationists who allege that the government is regularising “encroached lands after 2005. “There are loopholes in RoFR Act 2005. As per the Act there is no cut off date to receive applications. As there is no sunset clause in the Act, the state government can conduct Gram Sabhas any number of times. The second loophole in the Act is how to decide and demarcate encroachments before and after the cut off date of December 2005,” says a retired forest official.

Under RoFR Act 2005, all beneficiaries have to be identified in Gram Sabha and eligibility will be decided by village elders. The forest officer participating in Gram sabhas can only raise objections about the eligibility of any beneficiary, but the ultimate decision will be taken by Gram Sabhas. “To avoid misuse of the Act, the Ministry of Environment and Forests has issued instructions to identify and demarcate forest encroachments prior to 2005 and after 2005 with the help of Geographic Information System (GIS) timeline mapping. But under political pressure, the Tribal Welfare Department negated the instructions issued by MoEF on GIS mapping of encroachments before and after 2005,” the former bureaucrat says. This allows village elders to decide who becomes eligible for land possession.

Data provided by forest officials shows a total of 294694 hectares of forest area under encroachment. The migration of Gutti Koyas from Chhattisgarh is cited as a problem of encroachment. Large population of Gutti Koyas have settled in erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts.

While the BRS government ticks off the promise of granting pattas to podu land cultivators, the Congress party says that there are more than 12 lakh acres of forest land under podu cultivation and the BRS hasn’t done enough.

Podu land always remained an election issue. Before the 2009 Assembly election, YS Rajasekhar Reddy as the Chief Minister had distributed over three lakh acres of forest land to the eligible tribals. “In 2006 we had identified that 12 lakh acres of forest land was under podu cultivation. We had carried out surveys and the pattas were ready to be distributed but due to the elections, the distribution of land had to be stopped,” recalled Bellam Naik Tejavath, vice chairman of the Adivasi Congress.

Naik alleges that the BRS government has no sincerity in resolving the issue. “If they had any intent to resolve it, they would have distributed all the 12 lakh acres of land,” he said.

Officials from the Tribal Welfare department said they have distributed 7.14 lakh acres of land so far. TNM could not access the data regarding the number of applicants and the rejections.

“The details of the number of applicants, rejections and land distribution cannot be revealed at this stage,” said Sarveshwar, Additional Director, Tribal Welfare Department.