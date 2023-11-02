TNM Poll Watch: How KCR’s promise to hike Muslim reservation never became a reality

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as news organisations to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations and hard interviews. Hundreds of readers have contributed to the Newslaundry-The News Minute Election Fund to make this possible. Click here to contribute and power our reporters.

In July 2023, forty representatives of the Muslim community came together to put forth a list of demands, ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections that are scheduled for November 30. Named the Muslim Declaration 2023, the demands included, among other things, the implementation of 10-12% reservation for Muslims in the state. While the reservation policy has been discussed for over nine years since the state’s formation, it is yet to see the light of day owing to several complications.

A 12% quota was first promised at a public meeting in Shadnagar, Telangana, in 2014. Addressing the Muslim community, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had said, “The Congress and the Telugu Desam Party have done nothing for Muslims. Give us a chance and we will ensure that the 12% quota is implemented.” The BRS came to power that year.

In 2017, the BRS government passed the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in Educational Institutions and of appointments or posts in Services under the state) Bill. Through the Bill, the Telangana government aimed to hike the quota for Muslims and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Up until then, Muslims were allotted a 4% quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, while STs were given a 6% quota.

However, when the state government forwarded the Bill to the Union government asking for it to be cleared and incorporated in the ninth Schedule of the Constitution, it was denied. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government categorically refused Telangana’s request, stating that it cannot allow for religion-based reservations.

The Muslim Declaration of 2023 is of the view that the Bill was nothing more than a gimmick. “They (the TRS government) passed the Bill and sent it to the BJP government at the Centre, knowing full well that they would trash it. He (KCR) supported many bills brought by the BJP-led NDA government in the Parliament. Nevertheless, no pressure was exerted on the Central government to approve the Bill increasing Muslim reservations,” reads a part of the declaration. It is also worth noting that despite being a part of the party’s manifesto in 2014 and 2018, the 12% reservation does not figure in BRS’ manifesto for the 2023 elections.

KCR’s plan and what followed

While introducing the Bill to increase Muslim reservations from 4% to 12% in January 2017, CM KCR argued that the legislation will be along the lines of that formulated by Tamil Nadu in 1994, which took the overall quota in the state to 69%.

He had also said, “In order to provide 12% reservation to Muslims, a relaxation should be given to the stipulation that the reservations should not exceed 50%. The government of Tamil Nadu introduced Act 45/94 and with the consent of [the] Indian parliament and incorporated the issue of enhancement of reservation in the ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. We will follow the same policy in our state as well.”

While the move was dubbed as a gutsy wave of support for minorities, relying on Tamil Nadu alone has proven to be tricky. Despite several experts arguing that the Tamil Nadu reservation policy of 69% will remain untouched , multiple pleas over the years have questioned the inclusion of Tamil Nadu’s Act under the ninth Schedule, stating that it is unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14.

The Supreme Court remarked that it will only hear the plea against Tamil Nadu’s 69% reservation policy after the five-Judge Constitution Bench decides the pending pleas on Maratha reservation. In May 2021, the apex court declared as unconstitutional the Maharashtra law providing reservation benefits to the Maratha community, taking the quota limit in the state above 50%. The court’s ruling has been contested since.

History of Muslim reservations in Telangana

Muslim reservation in Telangana (and united Andhra Pradesh) has a fraught history. In July 2004, the then Congress government led by YS Rajasekhara Reddy issued a government order (GO) in July 2004 allowing 5% quota to be provided to Muslims by treating them as OBCs and creating a fifth category (OBC-E).

The Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down the GO in September 2004, citing the 50% ceiling as dictated by the Supreme Court in the Indra Sawhney vs Union of India judgement. The verdict limited the powers of a state and set a 50% ceiling on quotas and prescribed 11 indicators to ascertain backwardness.

Following this, the quota was brought down to 4%. Even this 4% reservation for Muslims had drawn flak in united Andhra Pradesh.

A year later, in October 2005, the YSR government issued an ordinance providing a 5% quota to Muslims in educational institutions and state government jobs. The ordinance, which was later made an Act, was titled Andhra Pradesh Reservation of Seats in the Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Public Services under the State to Muslim Community Act, 2005.

In November 2005, a five-member bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down the Act, faulting the procedure followed in including Muslims in the list of notified Backward Classes. Yet again, in July 2007, the YSR government promulgated an ordinance and later passed a legislation titled the Andhra Pradesh Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes of Muslims Act. It provided 4% reservations to 14 categories of poor Muslims, keeping with the 50% limit. The High Court quashed it in February 2010, stating that it was unsustainable and violative of Article 14 (equality before law) and other provisions pertaining to prohibition of discrimination.

The Andhra government approached the Supreme Court, which, through an interim order, allowed the reservation to continue until a Constitutional Bench decided on the issue. Ever since, the issue has persisted with no solution in sight.