'What is Governor doing?': SC slams TN Guv Ravi for refusing to re-induct Ponmudy as Minister

The CJI also said that if a Chief Minister wants to appoint a person as a Minister, the Governor should do it as part of the parliamentary democracy as he's a ceremonial head of the state. “How can the governor say that swearing in would be contrary to Constitutional morality ? Is that the best argument of the Governor that I will defend by constitutionally illegal conduct by pointing fingers at the government?” the CJI asked.

Justice Pardiwala observed that if the substantive order of conviction is stayed, there is no conviction. “Once there is no conviction, you cannot say that ‘you are tainted’; there is no blemish.”

In an official communication sent from the Raj Bhavan rejecting the CM’s request to re-instate Ponmudy, the Governor had said that Ponmudy was “tainted of corruption” and so “re-induction as minister would be against constitutional morality”. The Tamil Nadu government moved the top court through an interlocutory application in the writ petition that was earlier filed against the Governor over prolonged delay in assenting to bills. The state contended that Ravi was “acting as if he was a super appellate authority” and his refusal was a ”blatant violation” of the court’s order.