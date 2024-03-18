Tamil Nadu Governor refuses to accept re-appointment of K Ponmudy as Minister

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, on Sunday, March 17, refused to accept chief minister MK Stalin’s recommendation to re-appoint K Ponmudy as a minister. Ponmudy was disqualified as a legislator after he was sentenced to three years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case by the Madras High Court in December 2023. On March 11, the Supreme Court suspended his jail term and stayed the conviction, following which the CM sent a recommendation to the Governor to re-induct Ponmudy into the cabinet.

In an official communication sent from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that Ponmudy was “tainted of corruption” and so “re-induction as minister would be against constitutional morality”, according to a Times of India report . He had also said, “It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court of India, in the light of Sec 8(3) of Representation of the People Act 1951, in the said order has suspended the conviction by way of interim relief to Dr K Ponmudy. It means the conviction of Ponmudy though existent has been made nonoperative. It has not been set aside.”