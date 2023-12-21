Why DMK Minister K Ponmudy stands disqualified as an MLA

The Madras High Court on Thursday, December 21, sentenced Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy to three years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case. The court has found Ponmudy guilty of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and hence his disqualification as a legislator would fall under section 8(1) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA). This Act says that a person convicted for various offenses including provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, shall be disqualified for a period of six years.

Section 8(1) of the RPA states that if a legislator is sentenced to imprisonment for any of the offences mentioned in the section, then their disqualification would stand from the date of conviction till the entire period of their imprisonment and also an additional six years from their date of release from prison.