TN IRS officer suspended a day before retirement, had earlier criticised FM Nirmala

Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer B Balamurugan was suspended on January 29. According to an official notice sent to Balamurugan, disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against him. While the notice does not mention any reason for Balamurgan’s suspension, the move comes two days before he is set to formally retire. Balamurugan had been in the news a few weeks ago for criticising Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and demanding her sacking.

Balamurugan had written to President Droupadi Murumu accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of becoming an extended arm of the BJP. The officer’s letter came after the ED sent a summons to two Dalit farmers in Tamil Nadu who were locked in a legal tussle with a local BJP leader.

Balamurugan, who was holding the post of Deputy Commissioner of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in Chennai, had said that Nirmala had successfully converted the ED into a BJP policy enforcement directorate. In this regard, he had demanded the dismissal of the Union Finance Minister, whom he called “unfit to be the Finance Minister of India”.