ED to close case against 2 Dalit farmers in Tamil Nadu following backlash

Days after controversy erupted over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing summons to two Tamil Nadu Dalit farmers, the central agency has decided to close the case against the duo. According to reports, the case was closed as the probe began based on a predicate offence. The six-months-old summons surfaced on social media last week, triggering widespread reaction.

In July 2023, Kannaiyan and his brother Krishnan, both in their 70s, from Attur of Salem district received summons from the ED, referring to their caste name - Hindu Pallars - on the summon envelope. It has been alleged that the ED is targeting the farmers – who subsist on a Rs 1,000 monthly pension – since they are engaged in a land dispute case against a local BJP leader whom they have accused of illegally trying to grab their land.