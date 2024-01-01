Call to invoke SC/ST Act against ED officers who named TN Dalit farmers’ caste in summons

A day after it came to light that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to two Dalit farmers over a land dispute case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader early in 2023, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan and Puthiya Tamilagam chief K Krishnasamy have issued statements of condemnation. Referring to how the two elderly farmers, Kannaiyan and his brother Krishnan, were referred to in the summons by caste names as ‘Hindu Pallars’, Thirumavalavan said, “This is a shocking new development. The VCK strongly condemns this outrageous action by the Enforcement Directorate.”

Similarly, Krishnasamy said, “When a letter is sent, only the recipient’s name, father’s name, door number, street, name of village, district, and other such details are mentioned. But the ED has referred to the caste names [of the two farmers]. It has been nearly two years since the name ‘Pallar’ was changed to Devandra Kulla Vellalar. Has this not come to the notice of the ED? If they were aware, it is not only a crime to refer to the caste name, it also appears as if there is an ulterior motive to this.”

It was in July 2023 that Kannaiyan and Krishnan, both in their 70s and living in Attur of Salem district, received summons from the ED. While it remains unclear as to why the ED summoned the brothers, who own 6.5 acres of agricultural land in their village, the reference to them as ‘Hindu Pallars’ has triggered outrage. It has also been alleged that the ED is targeting the farmers – who subsist on a Rs 1,000 monthly pension – since they are engaged in a land dispute case against a local BJP leader whom they have accused of illegally trying to grab their land.