IRS officer seeks dismissal of FM Nirmala over ED summons to TN farmers

In an embarrassment to the Union government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a serving Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has written a scathing letter to President Droupadi Murmu, accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of becoming an extended arm of the BJP. IRS officer B Balamurugan, holding charge as Deputy Commissioner of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in Chennai, has accused Nirmala of successfully converting the ED into a BJP policy enforcement directorate. He also demanded the dismissal of Nirmala as the Union Finance Minister.

In his letter written on January 2, the IRS officer referred to the case of two Dalit farmers from Attur, Salem, being summoned by ED after they accused a local BJP leader of trying to illegally grab their land. Citing this, he alleged that the Finance Minister was using the ED.

Balamurugan also said that the farmers had accused Gunashekar, the BJP’s Salem East district secretary, of attempting to unlawfully acquire their land and a civil and criminal case was pending against the BJP functionary in the local courts. “The above incident shows how the Enforcement Directorate has become an extended arm of the BJP. In fact, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, after taking over the charge, has successfully converted the Enforcement Directorate into BJP Policy Enforcement Directorate,” he accused in the letter to the President.