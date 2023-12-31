Two elderly Dalit farmers fighting case against TN BJP leader, summoned by ED

Kannaiyan and his brother Krishnan, two elderly farmers in their 70s, living in Attur of Salem district in Tamil Nadu, received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July 2023. The Union government’s multi-disciplinary organisation, mandated to investigate cases of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, finds itself embroiled in a controversy following the summons. While it is still not clear why the brothers, who own 6.5 acres of agricultural land in their village, were summoned by the ED, what has triggered further outrage is that the envelope of the ED summons mentioned the caste of the farmers as ‘Hindu Pallars’ on it. The ED is alleged to be pursuing the Dalit farmers – who subsist on a Rs 1,000 monthly pension – as they are engaged in a land dispute case, where they have accused a local BJP leader of trying to illegally grab their land.

TNM has accessed a copy of the summons issued to the farmers by Ritesh Kumar, Assistant Director of ED, dated June 26, 2023. According to the summons, investigating officer (IO) Ritesh Kumar is investigating under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and asked Kanniyan and Krishnan to appear before the agency on July 5, 2023.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under sub-section (2) and sub-section (3) of Section 50 of the said act, I require the said Kanniyan S/o Chinnasamy to appear before me at my office on 05/072023 along with the documents as per the schedule attached,” read the summons.