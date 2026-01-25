SC issues notice on plea seeking ASI to takeover of Thiruparankundram hill

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Supreme Court on Friday, January 23, sought responses from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Union and Tamil Nadu governments on a petition seeking directions for the ASI to take over the Thiruparankundram Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Madurai.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi sought responses to the plea filed by the Hindu Dharma Parishad, which also asked that the lamp on the deepathon (stone pillar) at the hilltop be lit all the day and that the entire hill be illuminated on the day of Karthigai Deepam every year, allowing devotees to worship without any hindrance.