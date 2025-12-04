Hindutva activists clash with cops; prohibitory orders imposed in Madurai’s Thiruparankundram

Following which at around 7.30 pm, the Madurai District Collector imposed a curfew banning all public gatherings in Thirupurankundram . “In view of the emergent law and order situation at Thirupanakundram, the prohibitory orders are promulgated under section 163, BNSS (144 CrPC) to maintain public safety and public tranquility till further orders,” read the notification.

In a recent two-part investigative report, titled ‘Ayodhya of The South – A Timeline of time immemorial’, TNM uncovered the legal disputes going back a century and religious contests that go back to the Sangam era.

The only evidence we found to trace the antiquity of the Karthigai Deepam struggle by Hindus in Thiruparakundram was buried in a colonial era document from the Madurai subordinate court. The judge, PG Rama Aiyyar, said that there was an attempt to light a flame on top of the hill in 1862 and again in 1912.

Judge Aiyyar also noted that in both instances the Madurai district magistrate “interdicted the lighting because it was not customary to put up a light there and probably because a breach of peace was apprehended”. His verdict set off a century of litigation.

Drama at Justice Swaminathan’s court

On December 3, while HR&CE officials were in the process of making arrangements for lighting the massive lamp at the Uchipillaiyar temple, Hindu Munnani’s Rama Ravikumar, who is also one of the petitioners in the case rushed once again to the court of Justice G R Swaminathan. He moved a contempt petition at 3 pm against the district administration and the HR&CE officials accusing them of defying the High Court’s order.

The matter was taken up for hearing on an urgent basis by Justice Swaminathan and during the arguments Tamil Nadu government’s additional advocate general J Ravindaran argued that the lighting of Karthigai Deepam was scheduled for 6 pm as per the custom followed so far. The government lawyer averred that hearing of the contempt petition at 5 pm would be premature and sought its closure.

The hearing was passed over for 6.05 pm for further hearing and when the matter was taken up for hearing Justice GR Swaminathan noted that the Deepam had not been lit at the spot specified by him. The officials had instead conducted the ceremony at Uchipillaiyar temple.

“That contempt has been committed is beyond dispute. The order of this court has been breached,” Justice Swaminathan said in his order.

Holding the temple’s Executive Officer (EO) responsible for not implementing the order, Justice Swaminathan passed an order that many observers criticised as unusual and bad in law. The court permitted petitioner Hindu Munnani’s Rama Ravikumar to scale the hill and conduct the ceremony on his own.

“I am conscious that this is only a symbolic gesture. But the importance of symbolism cannot be lost sight of. The petitioner can take ten other persons along with him including the other petitioners. Such assistance is required to carry the articles,” the judgement said.

Coming down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government, Justice Swaminathan said that the state administration has decided to caulk a snook at the court’s order. “Defying the order of this court would send a very bad signal. It would encourage the officials to indulge in such conduct in future also. That would sound the death knell of democracy itself,” his order said.

Further, Justice Swaminathan made an unprecedented move by directing the Commandant of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) – which is mandated with the task of guarding the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court premises – to accompany the petitioners to the hilltop.

“I direct the Commandant, CISF unit to send a team of CISF personnel to offer protection to the petitioner and his associates in carrying out the court’s order.”

At 6 pm, the deepam was lit at the ‘Deepa Mandapam’ near the Uchipillaiyar temple.

Immediately after this, around 60 Hindutva activists tried to rush to the pillar demanding that that deepam should be lit there too. This is when they clashed with the police, and the district administration responded by announcing prohibitory orders.

The final act of the dramatic day played out when Rama Ravikumar, armed with the fresh orders from Justice Swaminathan, arrived at the base of the hill accompanied by more than 50 CISF personnel around 8 pm. This is the first time a central force mandated to protect critical government infrastructure was deployed to a situation like this in Tamil Nadu.

At around 8 pm, a group led by petitioner Ravikumar and their uniformed escorts were stopped in their tracks by Madurai Police Commissioner J Loganathan who was waiting for them with a sizeable force under his command. Citing prohibitory orders issued by the district administration, he told Rama Ravikumar and his supporters to halt.

The activists broke into an animated argument with Loganathan and his troops but they refused to budge. “The DMK government is curtailing the Hindu’s right to worship and it is being done to appease the minority community,” Ravikumar told the media.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government approached the Madras High Court challenging Justice GR Swaminathan’s order and the petition is expected to be taken up for hearing on Thursday.

With inputs from Abhishek Vijayan