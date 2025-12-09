Thiruparankundram case: Madras HC directs TN Chief Secy, ADGP to appear virtually

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to appear virtually on December 17 in the contempt petition hearing in the Thiruparankundram Karthigai Deepam lighting case.

The Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai is home to the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple and the Sikkandar Badhusah Dargah.

It also wanted the Union Home Ministry to be impleaded as a respondent in the case.

The case concerns demands by Hindutva outfits, including the Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani, to light the Karthigai Deepam on a Deepathoon (lamp pillar made of stone),15 meters away from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badshah Dargah.

The order was issued by Justice GR Swaminathan while hearing a contempt plea filed over the non-implementation of his earlier directive to permit the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon Pillar site on the hill during the recent Karthigai Deepam festival.