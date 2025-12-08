Ground report: The organised Sangh mobilisation behind the Thirupurakundram unrest

Raja, another resident, however, agreed with the version of the Hindutva outfits. He lives at the base of the hill.

Speaking while weaving through police barricades on his way home, he insisted that the lamp was traditionally lit at the deepathoon. “It’s only been about 20 years since they started lighting the lamp at the Uchchipillaiyar temple on top of the hill. That setup is temporary,” he said.

He claimed that the lamp was meant to be visible across 48 villages. “Our ancestors lived here. This is our right.”

The deepathoon itself is an object of contention. While right-wing outfits insist that the lamp has been lit on top of the hill since the Sangam era till 1947, things are not as clear.

“As per law, the person making an assertion must prove its validity. The petitioner Rama Ravikumar has not explained what the deepathoon is or given any document whatsoever to prove its existence or its use in the ceremony at any point in the hill’s history,” said Madurai-based human rights lawyer S Vanchinathan.

He also said that the counsel representing the Dargah had raised the issue in court.

“Instead of addressing the question of validity, the judge, without being accompanied by lawyers from either side, goes to the site, comes back, and decides that the lamp is to be lit there.”

He added that documents provided in court by the petitioner himself has evidence proving that the lamp was raised at the Uchchipillaiyar temple since the time of the Nayakkars in the 1500s.

Speaking to TNM, Balamurugan, a retired Thasildar who served in Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, said that what is being claimed as a deepathoon is nothing but a theodolite stone – used as a boundary or survey marker – and that the pillar at Thiruparankundram has a marking that identifies it as a theodolite stone.

“The Britishers had conducted surveys of the ghats and mountains and you can find these theodolite stones in many places. I have seen such stones during my inspection at various places. They are used for survey purposes. They can be seen in different measurements, starting from 30 cm to a maximum of 240 cm. The Thiruparankundram stone is 240 cm,” Balamurugan added.

Both sides plan next move

A day after the ruckus on December 3, the secular organisations as well as the right-wing outfits assembled – the secular side to ruminate and organise, and the right-wing to assert their demand again.

At 2 pm on December 4, members of the People’s Coalition for Communal Harmony gathered inside the Christian Lawyers’ Association office, about 300 m from the premises of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Chairs were arranged facing a whiteboard to follow updates on the contempt petition before the two-judge bench. Here, Mee Tha Pandian, the coalition’s main organiser, writer and intellectual, laid out the counter-narrative.

He said there was historical evidence from the time of the Nayakkar chieftains showing that the lamp was traditionally lit at the Uchchipillaiyar temple. “The HR&CE Department and the temple priests all affirm that it is lit at the correct spot,” he said.

He said that the Hindu Munnani began insisting on lighting the lamp at the dargah site only about 30 years ago. “They claim the lamp at Uchchipillaiyar is a ‘moksha deepam’. In earlier cases, including 2017, the court asked them for evidence, which they could not provide,” he said.

Accessing the deepathoon requires passing near the dargah compound, he added. “If the dargah refuses entry, there is a risk of it turning into a religious clash. That is precisely the goal of the Hindu Munnani.”

Pandian criticised the single-judge order delivered by Justice Swaminathan. “Conveniently, the Madurai High Court’s RSS-leaning judge gets the case. He visits the spot alone, without counsel from either side, and then declares the lamp can be lit there.”

He noted that the Coalition petitioned the Chief Justice arguing that a single judge cannot overrule a 2017 two-judge judgement. “The CJ did not respond,” he said. Ordering the CISF to enforce the ruling, he argued, amounted to pitting the Union against the state. “The CISF cannot handle law-and-order matters outside the court complex.”

Looking ahead, he said the group was preparing for the next Murugan festival, Thaipusam – which falls on February 1, 2026 – and planning a legal convention to examine recent judgements. “All the recent rulings are one-sided. There is a clear infiltration of the courts by the RSS,” he alleged.

Advocate Vanchinathan echoed these concerns. He described Justice Swaminathan’s order as per incuriam, saying it ignored binding precedent. “The earlier division bench of Justices Kalyanasundaram and Bhavani Subbarayan held on December 7, 2017 that the Uchchipillaiyar temple is the correct place to light the lamp,” he said.

A 2024 writ petition had also been dismissed on the grounds that peace and tranquillity should not be disturbed. “The principle of res judicata applies,” he said, adding that the government may need to take a firmer position. He pointed out that the title dispute had been settled as early as 1923, even if the boundaries were not clearly demarcated.

Later the same day, by 6.45 pm, a sit-in took shape at the second arch. The organising by the right-wing was clear. The slogans were more ideological than devotional. “Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Om Kali, and Indha Naadu Hindu Naadu (This land is Hindu land)” rose in a steady rhythm. BJP leaders attempting to reach the site were detained by police.

As police buses ferried detainees downhill, right-wing activists blocked them at multiple points. At the base of the hill, protesters sat directly in front of one bus, resuming their sloganeering. A representative negotiated with the police, requesting that detainees be housed in nearby halls since their vehicles were parked close by. When the buses finally moved, a convoy of vehicles with BJP flags followed closely.