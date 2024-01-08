Madras HC to hear suo motu revisions against six former and current ministers

The Madras High Court, between February 5 and 22, is set to take up final hearings of suo motu revisions against the acquittal or discharge of current and previous Ministers in disproportionate assets (DA) cases. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, on Monday, January 8, said that suo motu revision cases against six leaders, including KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and O Panneerselvam will be heard.
Suo motu revisions against current Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and former AIADMK ministers O Panneerselvam and B Valarmathi will be heard between February 5 and 9; the revision petition against DMK Minister I Periyasamy will be heard on February 12 and 13; and the one against ex-Minister and DMK leader K Ponmudy will be heard from February 19 till 22.
Ex-minister Ponmudy and his wife Visalatchi were recently in another DA case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) in 2011, following which he was disqualified as an MLA. The pertains to a 2002 DA case, in which both Ponmudy and his wife were acquitted by the Vellore court in June 2023.
Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and his wife Manimegalai were discharged in a 2012 DA case, in December 2022, by a Srivilluputhur court; and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and his wife Aadhilakshmi, along with another person identified as one KSP Shanmugamoorthy, were similarly acquitted from a DA case by the same court in July 2023. Both of these cases were in August 2023.
Suo motu revisions of discharge of current Minister of Rural Development I Periyasamy and former AIADMK minister B Valarmathi, both of whom were discharged by Special Courts from cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, were taken in September 2023. The case against Periyasamy dates back to 2008 and the one against Valarmathi to 2007.
O Panneerselvam was booked in 2006 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, alleging that he amassed wealth during his tenure as the AIADMK revenue minister between 2001 and 2006. In 2012, a Sivaganga court set him free, the acquittal of which is taken up for revision.
The listing of these cases comes as Justice Anand Venkatesh as he is back to holding the portfolio for cases against sitting as well as former MLAs and MPs, starting from January 2, 2024. According to the roster, he would be holding the post for the next three months. In October 2023, the judge was posted to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.