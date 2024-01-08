Madras HC to hear suo motu revisions against six former and current ministers

The Madras High Court, between February 5 and 22, is set to take up final hearings of suo motu revisions against the acquittal or discharge of current and previous Ministers in disproportionate assets (DA) cases. Justice N Anand Venkatesh, on Monday, January 8, said that suo motu revision cases against six leaders, including KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and O Panneerselvam will be heard.

Suo motu revisions against current Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and former AIADMK ministers O Panneerselvam and B Valarmathi will be heard between February 5 and 9; the revision petition against DMK Minister I Periyasamy will be heard on February 12 and 13; and the one against ex-Minister and DMK leader K Ponmudy will be heard from February 19 till 22.