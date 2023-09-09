‘System failed’: Madras HC on discharge of two politicians in corruption cases

The Madras High Court has yet again taken suo motu revision of the discharging of two Tamil Nadu Ministers from corruption cases. On Friday, September 8, Justice N Anand Venkatesh took up the cases of Minister of Rural Development I Periyasamy and former minister and AIADMK leader B Valarmathi, both of whom were discharged by Special Courts from cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act. While taking up the revision of the case against Periyasamy, the judge observed that the “system has failed systematically” and that the conduct of the Special Court in this case was “thoroughly condemnable”.

The judge had previously undertaken suo motu revisions of the cases against Ministers K Ponmudy , KKSSR Ramachandran, and Thangam Thennarasu , and former chief minister O Panneerselvam . Stating that the court had identified several serious procedural irregularities and illegalities that eventually led to the discharge of the accused from the prosecutions against them, it stated that the case of I Periyasamy was “yet another textbook case of how the criminal justice system has been successfully subverted from within”. “It is a model for all the wrong reasons, for it offers a panoramic view of all known legal techniques available in the armoury to derail trial and to ensure that the wheels of the criminal justice system come to a creaking halt,” Justice Venkatesh said in the order.

Justice Venkatesh had observed in open court that he was growing tired of such cases. “It's like I've opened a can of worms. Case after case, I'm becoming sick. The system has failed systematically. It's becoming shocking. You can give any interpretation but these are facts. I'm tired of looking at cases like this on a regular basis … It is an institutional problem. The system has failed. I do not know how much of this is going to help,” LiveLaw reported him as saying.

Case against Minister Periyasamy





The court also observed that the order passed by the Additional Special Court for MP/MLA cases in Chennai on March 17, 2023, discharging Minister Periyasamy from his case suffered from “several incurable legal blunders and illegalities”, which resulted in a gross miscarriage of justice. Stating that it was beyond “the endurance of judicially trained minds to turn a blind eye to such lapses, particularly when it is so palpable”, the court invoked section 397 (powers of revision) and 401 (High Court's powers of revision) of the CrPC, and Article 227 (power of superintendence over all courts by the High Court) to take suo motu revision of the case.

The case against Minister Periyasamy dates back to 2008 when he was the minister for Housing in the DMK regime. He had allegedly allotted a plot of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to former CM M Karunanidhi’s personal security officer C Ganesan under the state government’s discretionary quota. In 2011, when AIADMK came to power, this case was taken up for investigation. The court observed, “In May 2011, the DMK, of which A3 [Periyasamy] was a Minister, was voted out of power. In keeping with the usual practice of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), with the change in power, the alleged wrongdoings of the past regime became the focal point for investigation.”