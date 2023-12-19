Madras HC sets aside DMK Minister Ponmudy’s acquittal in DA case

In a big blow to Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, the Madras High Court on Tuesday, December 19, convicted him and his wife P Visalatchi in a disproportionate assets case. The duo have been directed to appear before the court on December 21 to give their side of arguments, before the court decides the quantum of sentence. While passing order Madras High Court Justice G Jayachandran said that the trial court had made a mistake in acquitting the accused.

The case was registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) in 2011 against Ponmudy and his wife. The DVAC had booked Ponmudy for amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income when he was holding the portfolio of Minister for Higher Education and Mines during the previous DMK regime from 2006 to 2011.

A special court had acquitted Ponmudy and Visalatchi on April 18, 2016. DVAC filed an appeal against the acquittal in 2017.