Tamil Nadu Minister Ramachandran discharged from disproportionate assets case

A Virudhunagar court passed an order discharging the minister, his wife Aadhilakshmi and another person KSP Shanmugamoorthy, from the case based on DVACâ€™s closure report.

A court in Virudhunagar of Tamil Nadu has discharged Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran and two others from the disproportionate assets case filed in 2011. The Srivilliputhur Principal Sessions judge V Thilaham, on Thursday, July 20, passed an order discharging the minister, his wife Aadhilakshmi and another person identified as one KSP Shanmugamoorthy from the case based on the closure report filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which gave them a clean chit.

During the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) rule in 2011, the trio were booked by DVAC based on a complaint that the minister has accumulated disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 43 lakhs when he was the Minister for health and backward classes between 2006 and 2011 under the DMK government. The DVAC conducted an inquiry and booked the three of them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The DVAC filed the chargesheet in the case in 2012 in a Madurai court, and the case was later transferred to the Srivilliputhur court on administrative grounds. However, the investigation in the case continued on the grounds that there were new documents to be considered and a final closure report was filed before the court in 2022.

KKSSR Ramachandran served as the Minister for backward classes between 2001 and 2006, and 2007 and 2011. For a brief period between 2006 and 2007, he served as the Health Minister.