Five weeks after CPCL oil spill, Ennore fisherwomen struggle to survive

Whenever a fisherwoman called the customers to have a look at the fish they sold, she would add, “Do not worry. This is fresh fish from Kasimedu not from the oil-dumped river.”

Lokanayaki, a fisherwoman in her late 60s, told TNM that she could not travel to Kasimedu or Chintadripet due to her age and health condition. “I’ll give money to other fisherwomen who travel to Kasimedu so they will get me prawns. If the sale does not happen, I will bring the prawns home to cook. As of now, I cannot buy any fish. Because some fish cannot be preserved and I cannot afford to lose my money just like that,” she said.

In the market, Mathi, another fisherwoman from Thazhanguppam, said she bought a basket of oil sardines for Rs 2000, pomfret at Rs 150 per kg, and shark at Rs 200 per kg. “We may put Rs 50 as a margin. But considering the transportation cost - auto rickshaws charge Rs 250 for a way trip between Kasimedu and Ennore - salary to women who cut and clean the fishes, and few customers there would be hardly any profit,” she said. If there are only a few customers we need to cut down the price or put the fish into the garbage at the end of the day, she said.

The customers who turned up to the Ennore market, after a month, showed reluctance for the obvious reason of the massive oil spill and tried to bargain a lower price for fish. Some of them left the market without buying anything. “I do not think these fish are affected by the oil spill. I made curry using the fish I bought two days ago. It was as usual,” a customer told TNM.

In Kasimedu, fisherwomen said that there was no impact of the oil spill in North Chennai. Aadhilakshmi, a fisherwoman from Kasimedu, said that there was an impact during the oil spill in 2017. “The fish were dead and washed ashore. People stopped buying fish. But the recent oil spill was specific to Ennore and impacted inland fishers more than marine fishers,” she said.