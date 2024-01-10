Ennore gas leak: Protesters remain unfazed in their demand to shut CIL permanently

It has been 15 days since the residents of many villages in Ennore launched their protest against Coromandel International Limited (CIL) company, following an ammonia gas leak from its plant which has caused widespread panic among the residents.

Around 30 villages in Ennore have come together and are organising peaceful sit-in protests outside CIL, by taking turns. The protesters have been demanding CIL to suspend its operations permanently citing safety concerns and overall distrust. On December 26, the day of the gas leak, the company did not ring an emergency alarm to alert residents and reportedly failed to help the residents to evacuate them to safety, they alleged. Several residents fainted gasping for breath and were rushed to the hospital.

Vinayagam, a resident from Ernakuppam village, who is participating in the protest told TNM that they have prepared plans for a sustained campaign against the fertiliser company. He said that they have asked all the village heads to ensure that the protests are carried out with a good strength of people. “Despite days of protest, our concerns are yet to be addressed. Though it was raining on January 7 and 8, residents continued to protest. We definitely do not want the company to continue operations,” Vinayagam asserted.